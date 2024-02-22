Show Fullscreen

UK: The Transport, Rail & Infrastructure Academy developed by City of Wolverhampton College and National Infrastructure Solutions was officially opened by Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street on February 20.

The academy at the Black Country Innovative Manufacturing Organisation’s Very Light Rail National Innovation Centre in Dudley is designed to provide people in the region with entry and advanced skills in railway and tramway construction and maintenance.

It has 2 000 m of track, including two split-level platforms, an 870 m tunnel and signalling components to give students hands-on training.

TRIA builds on an existing training site in Bilston which has more than 40 m of track including slab track. An additional site in Aston is to open later this year.