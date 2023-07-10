TransPennine Express Class 802 Nova 1 on the coast (Photo Hitachi Rail)

UK: Operator TransPennine Trains Ltd has awarded manufacturer Hitachi Rail a contract to continue to maintain its 19 Class 802/2 inter-city trainsets until 2031.

Hitachi Rail said the £240m eight-year contract announced on July 10 would help to maintain more than 550 jobs at depots in northern England and Scotland.

The five-car electro-diesel trainsets owned by leasing company Angel Trains have accumulated over 12 million km on TransPennine Express services between between Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh since entering traffic in 2019.

