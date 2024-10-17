Show Fullscreen

UK: Keltbray Infrastructure Services Ltd has acquired Linbrooke Services’ rail business, which provides design-and-build signalling, telecoms and power services as a Network Rail approved tier-one principal contractor.

KISL said the acquisition would add digital and systems capabilities to its existing electrification and general rail engineering activities.

It would also secure the long-term future of the Linbrooke rail business including around 140 employees.

‘We are pleased with this “on strategy” acquisition of the Linbrooke rail business, generating additional capability to further penetrate the UK’s decarbonised transport market’, said KISL CEO Darren James on October 16.

Private equity firm EMK Capital acquired the KISL rail business from Keltbray in August.