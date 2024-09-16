Show Fullscreen

UK: West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Calderdale Council have appointed Keltbray Infrastructure Services to develop detailed designs for the proposed Elland station on the Calder Valley line.

The work is to be completed by summer 2025. A full business case will then follow, allowing the project to progress to final approval and then construction.

The £25m project has already received planning approval and preliminary design approval from Network Rail. Calderdale Council has agreed to purchase the land required and transferred it to Network Rail prior to construction.

‘Elland Rail Station will provide a vital new link for the transport network in Calderdale, improving access to jobs, education and other opportunities’, said Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin on September 9.