UK: Keltbray has sold its Infrastructure Services Ltd transport and energy business to private equity firm EMK Capital, as part of a strategy of focusing on the built environment and major civil engineering markets.

The Infrastructure Services business developed when Keltbray acquired Gamble Rail in 2009 and Aspire Rail in 2010.

Announcing the completion of the sale on August 19, Keltbray said EMK Capital has the financial resources and strategic expertise to drive ‘transformational growth’ at KISL, which will be renamed.

KISL CEO Darren James said ‘KISL is well-placed to realise our potential in the energy transition and decarbonised transport market with our strong market position and sustainable business approach. EMK Capital’s deep understanding of the infrastructure and engineering services sector, coupled with its expertise in delivering transformational growth, will enable us to take meaningful steps towards geographic and service offering expansion, while maintaining our high-quality customer relationships and safety-driven employee culture.’