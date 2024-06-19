Show Fullscreen

UK: The latest version of Telent’s Traction Power Centralised Management System has been commissioned at Raynes Park in south London.

Telent said this marked a milestone in delivering a national SCADA platform for Network Rail’s traction power supplies. It followed testing at the Manchester and Three Bridges Rail Operating Centres and the Raynes Park Electrical Control Room.

In 2013 Network Rail awarded Telent a contract to replace its existing and life-expired SCADA systems by a single national platform that would support local control of both AC and DC traction power supplies.

‘We’ve drawn on our significant knowledge of Network Rail’s network and infrastructure, as well as our strong relationship with its team, to deliver a significant milestone towards a common SCADA platform for local control of traction power’, explained Telent’s Engineering Director for Rail James Morrissey following the Raynes Park deployment.

‘We are looking forward to continuing this project and exploring with Network Rail the additional features that can be added to the system in response to emerging technologies.’

The next deployments are scheduled for Canterbury, Selhurst and Rugby, where TPCMS v5 is expected to be in operation by Christmas 2024.