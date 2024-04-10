Show Fullscreen

UK: The Docklands Light Railway is to be equipped with technology which can detect ‘train surfers’ illegally clinging to the back of its automated trains or between vehicles.

The system is being deployed by Telent, which has extensive experience of integrating CCTV, internet-of-things sensors and smart monitoring systems.

The DLR’s driverless light metro trains stop in the same place at every station and other control point, which makes it relatively simple to deploy cameras pointing at the back of trains or the gap between vehicles. The images will be analysed automatically, with trains stopped and the onboard supervisor alerted if a train surfer is detected.

In other projects, a Telent system for the automatic detection of intruders on the tracks in and out of the secure Eurostar platforms at London St Pancras International station has recently gone live:

A system which was originally developed to monitor the sea wall at Dawlish for cliff falls and sea water has also been adapted to include trespass, and a CCTV system has been deployed at Reading to cover a climbable wall which was being used as an exit route by fare dodgers and bicycle thieves.