UK: A trial LNER train has run from Finsbury Park to London Liverpool Street as part of a project to assess the feasibility of diverting services during planned disruption or significant engineering works on the operator’s route into King’s Cross.

Hitachi Azuma bi-mode trainset 800 201 ran using diesel power, leaving Finsbury Park at 00.27 on July 14 and running via Canonbury West Junction onto the North London Line, then to Hackney Wick and passing to the west of Stratford to join the Great Eastern Main Line into Liverpool Street where it arrived at 01.00.

A team of LNER specialists was onboard to conduct assessments in support of the verification exercise.

LNER said the project forms part of its strategic contingency planning. The operation of the train was only a first step, and a ‘significant level of detailed testing, validation and review’ would be required before any proposals to divert LNER trains could move forward in the longer term.