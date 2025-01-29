Show Fullscreen

UK: Almost 40 companies have so far expressed interest in a contract to further develop plans for the expansion of facilities for handling international passengers at London St Pancras station.

An initial study which infrastructure concessionaire HS1 Ltd commissioned from customer experience design agency Active Thinking found that expansion of the international terminal is feasible.

HS1 Ltd is now seeking to appoint a company to develop plans to design, deliver and operationalise a reconfigured ground floor of the international zone to the RIBA2 design and operational concept feasibility stage.

The expansion project aims to provide a significant increase in passenger capacity to meet forecast requirements from Eurostar and potentially new operators until at least 2035 and potentially 2040.