Show Fullscreen

UK: Debbie Francis has been appointed as Managing Director of Loram UK, where she will oversee the delivery of its first grinding machines built in the UK and lead expansion across Europe and the Middle East; Loram has recently won a significant contract with Etihad Rail in the UAE.

Francis joined Loram UK as senior independent non-executive in 2020, having held a number of executive roles including Managing Director of Direct Rail Services in 2016-20 and Finance & Commercial Director of Network Rail’s former London & North Western Route in 2012-16.

‘I am delighted to be asked to lead Loram at this exciting time for the business’, she said on September 11. ‘Work has begun on building our state-of-the-art RGX Rail Grinders in Derby, we are supporting Network Rail’s innovative vision for the future of infrastructure monitoring and my team is developing new markets in both Europe and the Middle East.’