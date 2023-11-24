Show Fullscreen

UK: Students from Glasgow Caledonian University’s Graduate Diploma in Low Vision Rehabilitation took part in a practical training session at Milngavie station to get hands-on experience of teaching visually impaired people how to access the railway safely.

The students were provided with the knowledge and experience to teach a client the route to the station using a long cane, and to familiarise the person with the main features of the station and train itself.

‘We will do everything we can to ensure as many people as possible can access our services’, said ScotRail Access & Inclusion Manager Patrick Nyamurundira on November 9. ‘Facilitating training sessions like this play a key role helping to build confidence, and allowing visually impaired people to travel independently and safely on Scotland’s Railway.’