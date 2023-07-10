Show Fullscreen

UK: The NaviLens app designed to assist blind or partially sighted travellers is to be tested at the Docklands Light Railway’s Cutty Sark, Canary Wharf, Woolwich Arsenal and Tower Gateway stations.

Users scan a smart code at the station, and the app’s voice assistant then provides practical information including descriptions of the station, guidance and real-time arrival and departure information in 33 languages.

The six-month trial is being undertaken by Transport for London and DLR operator KeolisAmey Docklands in partnership with Icomera subsidiary GoMedia and The Royal National Institute of Blind People.

‘Navigating train and light rail stations can be a very daunting and anxiety provoking experience for people living with blindness or partial sight’, said RNIB’s Head of Inclusive Design Robin Spinks on July 3.

‘As someone who is registered severely sight impaired, I can struggle to navigate around train stations as the signs are often inaccessible to me. I don’t want special treatment; I just want access to the same information that everyone else takes for granted.’