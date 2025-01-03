Show Fullscreen

UK: MLL Telecom has entered the transport sector by winning a a three-year contract to provide TransPennine Express with a managed software defined wide area network

The SD-WAN encompassing 37 sites, including the train operator’s head office, data centres and stations, will include dual rather than single circuits and Fortinet firewalls, monitored and supported 24/7 by MLL’s network operations centre.

‘MLL is very excited to bring its engineering expertise in providing SD-WAN and critical networking infrastructure to a new sector’, said Strategic Client Services Director Ross Billington on December 10.

TPE’s Head of IT Mark Morgans said ’the provision of SD-WAN into our business will ensure our security and operational platforms are resilient and available which, ultimately will help improve the journey experience.’