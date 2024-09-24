SWITZERLAND: Swiss Federal Railways has selected Frequentis to supply and maintain technology to replace its current dispatching system and manage communications for more than 11 000 trains per day.

The IMS Service BTA platform is intended to enhance communications between control centres, staff and emergency teams, ensuring smoother operations across the network.

It will use Frequentis’ FTS3020 Release 6 product and will be implemented as a fully software-based system. This means it can be easily integrated with SBB’s existing infrastructure without major disruptions to operations. The system will maintain seamless communication during the transition. It also supports ongoing standardisation efforts for railway communications, making the switch to future technologies such as 5G and MCX smoother for SBB.

‘The new system will support SBB’s rail operations well into the next decade and underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to world-leading railways’, said Thomas Karl, Vice-President of Frequentis Public Transport, on September 23.