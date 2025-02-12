Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail has completed the modernisation of Skerne Road level crossing at Driffield on the Hull to Scarborough line, including installation of an operating system which is the first of its kind outside a trial site on the Anglia route.

The new programmable logic controller was developed by Hima’s Sella Controls and Amey and installed and commissioned by Network Rail. It is integrated with a level crossing monitoring system from Balfour Beatty’s Omnicom business.

The level crossing upgrading work undertaken between January 28 and February 3 also included replacing the level crossing deck, resurfacing the road and replacing the two manual barriers with four electric ones that lower and raise much faster.

‘This project was vital and has replaced decades-old equipment to greatly enhance the reliability of the rail network and long-term safety’, said Amelia Fordyce, Scheme Project Manager for Network Rail’s Eastern region.

Northern Powergrid also took advantage of the road closure to undertake some works.