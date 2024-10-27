Show Fullscreen

USA: LILEE Systems is testing its SafeRail wireless level crossing activation system with a Class I freight railway which is aiming to enhance safety, minimise service disruptions and increase average train speeds.

SafeRail combines four LiDAR and camera imaging systems to monitor level crossings and tracks, detecting approaching locomotives and maintenance-of-way vehicles and activating the crossing gates and signals if the primary activation system is unavailable.

This offers a fail-safe system to ensure continuous train operations in the event of a primary system failure or in areas lacking coverage.