Show Fullscreen

UK: Nine technology start-ups have been selected from more than 100 applicants to joint the Future Labs innovation programme run by Southeastern, Northern, LNER and TransPennine Express with specialist company L Marks.

Chata.ai enables organisations to harness their data through proactive self-service analytics, allowing users to access real-time insights by asking simple questions;

Cleancore Intelligence highlights where cleaning is needed, without needing manual record keeping;

1Huddle is a recruitment, engagement and development platform that uses gaming-style activity to attract, train and retain talented staff;

iqast provides fully automatic forecasting with Artificial Intelligence and machine learning without the need to integrate with a company’s infrastructure;

Cognition24 offers a real-time travel information mobile app designed for individuals with Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and other hidden disabilities. It provides information such as finding the quietest coach and receiving announcement messages, even while wearing noise-cancelling headphones;

Zing Data has developed a platform offering AI powered business intelligence and visual data analytics with natural language querying that can figure out complex calculations and relationships automatically;

Treeva captures renewable energy from the turbulent airflow of passing transport to power infrastructure;

PotentialU helps frontline leaders get an understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of their team and engage more effectively;

Moonbility is a digital twin company specialising in predicting and simulating transport asset failures.

The companies will now receive industry data and expert mentorship from DfT OLR Holdings-owned train operators during a 12-week programme to develop and demonstrate their ideas in a real-world environment.