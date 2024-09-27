Show Fullscreen

UK: The Global Centre of Rail Excellence and the Department for Transport’s arm-length rail consultancy body Crossrail International have signed a partnership agreement to support the development and delivery of major rail infrastructure projects around the world.

Speaking at the InnoTrans trade fair in Berlin, GCRE Ltd CEO Simon Jones said ‘doing this job has really opened my eyes as to how well-respected UK rail expertise is across the world, despite our recent domestic challenges. Standards, approaches and people from the UK are actively sought by international clients when planning and operating railway systems, such is the UK’s global reputation.’

Crossrail International CEO Paul Dyson said ‘GCRE’s model development using the Infrastructure & Projects Authority’s 5 Case Model business plan template, together with extensive stakeholder engagement and target market assessment, offers clients a clear route map to provide for facilities that will deliver wider benefits and help to cement the case for rail, especially as a focus on net zero becomes increasingly important in our transport sectors.’