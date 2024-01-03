Show Fullscreen

UK: The government has announced that the 2024 regulated fare cap for National Rail operators in England will be 4·9%. It has also said that fare changes will now take place in March each year. Meanwhile, Transport Scotland has announced that ScotRail fares will increase by 8·7% from April.

Before the pandemic, the cap in England was based on the previous July’s Retail Price Index figure, which was 9% in 2023, and changes came into force each January. The 2024 change will come into effect on March 3.

‘Changed working patterns after the pandemic means that our railways are still losing money and require significant subsidies, so this rise strikes a balance to keep our railways running, while not overburdening passengers’, said Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper on December 22.

The government said that in July to September 2023 rail revenues were 78% of pre-pandemic levels once inflation is taken into account.

Regulated fares make up around 45% of rail fares and include commuter fares such as season tickets and shorter distance peak singles and returns, alongside longer-distance off peak singles and returns.

Transport Scotland has extended its pilot scrapping of peak ScotRail fares for a further three months until June 2024.

‘The Scottish government rightly made the decision to freeze flexi-pass and season ticket prices as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis’, said Scotland’s Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop on December 20. ‘While this has now remained in place for almost two years, it is simply no longer sustainable.’

Caledonian Sleeper fares were increased by an average of 8·7% from January 1, excluding seated tickets.

Responses

Transport Focus CEO Alex Robertson said ‘the highest priorities for passengers are value for money and reliability. After recent disruption and the pressure on household budgets anything that limits fare increases has got to be welcome.’

Trades Union Congress General Secretary Paul Nowak said ‘ministers are tone deaf to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis that remains a real burden on working people’.

London TravelWatch said ‘reform to rail fares and ticketing could not be more urgent now. Government needs to set out an alternative vision that makes public transport appealing — this includes affordable fares, rolling out contactless payment options, and improving train service punctuality so passengers are getting real value-for-money.’