Show Fullscreen

UK: ‘Don’t plan for if, plan for when’ a cyber threat will emerge, Rail Safety & Standards Board Chief Executive Mark Philips told more than 100 delegates at a conference to discuss cyber-resilience in the rail industry,

The event was organised by Northern with support from Angel Trains and the operator hopes it will become an annual event.

‘In the world of cyber resilience, sharing really is caring when it comes to industry best practice’, said Northern’s Onboard Systems Manager Marc Silverwood. ‘We wanted to bring the rail industry together to learn from each other and ensure the topic of cyber resilience remains at the top of the industry agenda.’

Alex Cowan, CEO of rolling stock and signalling cybersecurity company RazorSecure, said the event was ‘a great opportunity to engage in detailed discussions with train operators and share key cybersecurity insights and learnings from our long-standing partnership with Northern. It also gave an opportunity to showcase how our joint efforts are protecting their fleets and served as a strong reminder of how collaboration and shared expertise are vital for advancing cybersecurity across the industry.’

Other speakers included George Bearfield, director of Health, Safety & Cybersecurity at Rock Rail; Tom Wild, Project Engineering Manager at Eversholt Rail; Sash Rigby from security assessment company Modux; Martin Shaw from connectivity company Icomera; and Stephen Carroll from consultancy Marlborough House Partners.

Arinder Badyal, Head of Information Security at Transport UK Group and Chair of the Rail Information Exchange, urged the sector to ’do something now, do not wait for a cyber incident’.