INTERNATIONAL: A memorandum of understanding to collaborate on enhancing the cyber-resilience of rail operations was signed by rail cybersecurity specialist RazorSecure, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Europe and EKE Electronics during the 18th UK-Japan Rail Working Group hosted by the Department for Transport in London on December 11.

The collaboration will focus on three areas:

integrating RazorSecure’s technology with EKE Electronics’ train control and management system and Mitsubishi Electric’s TCMS and communication-based train control;

developing expanded service offerings, including managed Security Operations Centres, to meet the rising demand for cyber security in the rail sector;

combining expertise and established networks to expand reach in key markets such as Japan, the USA, Asia and parts of Europe.

‘Collaboration is key to tackling new cybersecurity challenges’, said Tetsuo Komura, General Manager for Transportation Information Systems at Mitsubishi Electric. ‘By working with RazorSecure, we’re combining their expert understanding of cyber threats with our extensive experience of rail to help train operators and OEMs safeguard their systems and maintain operational reliability.’