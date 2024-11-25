Show Fullscreen

UK: The first QTS Rail Skills Academy to be run in East Kilbride has equipped 11 young people to join the industry, covering employability and core skills, health and safety, track safety and track induction and the SQA Level 4 Practical Skills for Employment qualification.

The Rail Skills Academy is being delivered by QTS Training on behalf on Network Rail and funded through South Lanarkshire Council. The programme launched in July and was delivered over a 10-week period via both classroom and on track work experience.

Potential employers took part in a speed recruitment event, with each young person given the opportunity to be interviewed for a potential job. Hiring companies included QTS, Story Contracting, AmcoGiffen, SPL Powerlines and Network Rail.

‘We are so incredibly proud of the young people who have grasped this opportunity with both hands’, said QTS Training director Lorna Gibson on November 20. ’This is the eighth Rail Skills Academy that we have run and I’m so proud of the fact that we have a 97% employment rate.’