UK: The University of South Wales and Coleg y Cymoedd have announced a railway engineering degree apprenticeship programme.

The four-year course will give apprentices the opportunity to gain a university-accredited engineering degree.

The first course will start in January 2024, and it will then run annually from September.

Students will focus on civil engineering and track, or on electro-mechanical systems and electronics.

‘Over the past few years we have worked with a variety of rail industry partners, Industry Wales and the Welsh government to address the need for a railway engineering education pathway in Wales, as previously there was no such qualification offered here’, said Louise Pennell, Associate Dean of Partnerships & Development in USW’s Faculty of Computing, Engineering & Science, on September 27.

’After Industry Wales asked companies operating in the railway sector what knowledge, skills, and higher-level behaviours industry required from their employees and potential graduates, the pathway was put together and approved by the Welsh government.’