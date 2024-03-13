Show Fullscreen

UK: The Office of Rail & Road says third-party ticket retailers have responded positively to its December 2023 report which said some were not sufficiently transparent about the additional fees they charge.

ORR said it has had constructive engagement from MyTrainTicket, Omio, Raileasy, Rail Europe, Trainhugger, Trainline and Trainpal after it wrote to them with concerns about ‘drip pricing’, where consumers are shown an initial price before additional fees are revealed.

ORR said several retailers stated that they have already made interim improvements and are planning more substantial changes in the short term. Two retailers have not yet implemented changes but will do so later in the year. ORR will now monitor progress towards proposed changes.

‘Every retailer we engaged with acknowledges the vital role of complete transparency regarding fees right from the outset of the ticket purchasing process’, said ORR Director of Strategy, Policy & Reform Stephanie Tobyn on March 12. ‘It is imperative that retailers now act promptly to implement all proposed changes for the benefit of consumers.’