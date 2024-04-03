Show Fullscreen

UK: The maximum fee that train operators and ticket retailers can charge when an unused ticket is refunded was reduced from £10 to £5 on April 1.

The change follows a review by the Office of Rail & Road which found that 5·8 million tickets were refunded in 2019-20. However, there were notable differences between the cost of processing a refund — on average less than £5 — and the allowed maximum fee of £10.

Passengers will continue to be entitled to a fee-free refund if they choose not to travel or are not able to travel because of delays or cancellation.

The £5 cap applies to unused tickets where the terms and conditions of purchase allow the customer to request a refund; Advance Purchase tickets are not refundable unless the train is disrupted or cancelled. The cap on refund fees for season tickets will remain at £10.

‘The processing of refunds is now predominantly done digitally, which has resulted in lower administration costs’, explained ORR Director of Strategy, Policy & Reform Stephanie Tobyn on March 28.

‘The results from our review provided industry with a clear action to make sure these savings are reflected in the refund fee, and we are pleased that the rule change will mean a fairer deal for passengers.’