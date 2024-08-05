Show Fullscreen

UK: The Rail Safety & Standards Board has launched a Route Availability Calculator to streamline and simplify the ‘time-consuming and complex’ calculations to assess vehicle compatibility with a route

Users input a vehicle’s axle distances and axle loads, and the calculator on the RSSB website then determines its RA number. This can then be compared with the RA numbers of sections of line or bridges to determine the vehicle’s suitability for the specific route.

‘This new calculator is quick and easy to use and will become the single source of vehicle route availability calculations’, said RSSB’s Professional Head of Plant Neil Dinmore on August 2.