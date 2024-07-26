Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail has reappointed Samaritans as primary delivery partner for its strategy to prevent suicide on the railway.

The charity has been partnering with Network Rail since 2010. The new contract awarded following a tender runs from September 2024 to March 2027.

‘The programme ensures we can reach more people who may be struggling to cope and support rail staff and passengers who are affected by incidents’, said Olivia Cayley, Head of Rail Programme at Samaritans, on July 25.

‘As part of this new contract, we will continue to deliver the successful Small Talk, Saves Lives campaign each year to raise awareness of how people can start a conversation with people who are in distress.’

‘The continuation of the programme ensures we can train more rail staff and deliver local community events, supported by a range of partners and Samaritans volunteers. Working with Network Rail until March 2027 means our partnership will save thousands more lives.’