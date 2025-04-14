Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail has opened what it says is its only facility able to offer training for all types of signalling as well as electrical control room operations.

The training hub opened at Selhurst in south London on March 26 will be used to train signallers to operate the modern signalling workstations at Three Bridges Rail Operating Centre and Wessex Integrated Control Centre, as well as the 1970s control panels which remain in use on other parts of the network.

‘As we continue to grow and become more technologically advanced with more advanced signalling, the skills learnt will help us meet the exciting challenges that lie ahead’, said Sussex Route Director Lucy McAuliffe.

The facility will also provide a base for Mobile Operations Managers providing 24/7 incident response.