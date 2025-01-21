Show Fullscreen

UK: Southeastern’s Train Service Agreement for manufacturer Hitachi Rail to maintain its Class 395 EMU fleet has been replaced with in-house maintenance backed by a Technical Support & Spares Supply Agreement.

The operator said the Class 395s were its only trains not maintained in-house, and the new arrangement which came into force on January 12 and runs to at least 2027 would reduce costs and improve availability. Southeastern said it would still retain access to Hitachi Rail’s expertise, technical skills and global supply chain.

A number of Hitachi Rail employees have transferred to Southeastern under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006.