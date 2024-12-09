Show Fullscreen

UK: Train operator Southeastern has partnered with consultancy Action Sustainability to help small and medium-sized enterprises in its supply chain drive positive environmental and social change.

The initiative aims to overcome barriers such as limited resources, knowledge gaps or uncertainty about where to begin. There will be free training sessions and practical guidance on topics such as sustainable procurement, modern slavery prevention and climate action.

‘Our Procurement Social Value Charter is about creating meaningful, sustainable impacts — not just for Southeastern but for the wider community’, said Tim Stockford, Head of Procurement at Southeastern, on November 29. ‘This initiative aims to support SMEs and provide access to additional knowledge and tools to contribute to sustainability while remaining competitive in an evolving market.’