UK: The Institute of Railway Research at the University of Huddersfield is leading a study which brings together industry and academia to promote the benefits of the tram-train concept and address a lack of standardisation.

The project aims to address ‘not only the engineering challenges associated with developing new tram-train schemes, but also the social and economic business case and transport policies’, said IRR Principal Industrial Fellow David Crosbee.

The project is being supported by Network Rail, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the University of Huddersfield’s EPSRC and ESRC Impact Acceleration Accounts and the Light Rail Safety & Standards Board.

‘Tram-train offers significant benefits over the construction of new lines — not least in terms of cost and delivery times — and has already proved successful both in the UK and overseas’, said Craig O’Brien, Head of Engineering & Innovation at the LRSSB.

‘This project aims to ensure a common approach that should further reduce costs by reducing reliance on consultants during the design phase and promoting a common procurement process while supporting the business case for new schemes.’

Currently the UK’s only tram-train service is the extension of the Sheffield Supertram network over a freight line to Rotherham, which was launched in 2018.