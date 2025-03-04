Show Fullscreen

UK: The Light Rail Safety & Standards Board has published what it says is a ‘landmark’ document providing guidance for organisations considering the development of tram-train schemes where light rail vehicles run over both tramways and main line railway tracks.

Supertram launched the UK’s first modern tram-train service in 2018, extending services from Sheffield over a section of Network Rail freight railway. Similar services have been proposed elsewhere to enable passengers to travel between suburban stations and a city centre tram stop in a single journey, including in South Wales where planning is under way for a tram-train service using the Cardiff Bay line.

LRSSB’s LRG71 — Tram Train Interface Guidance sets out the key principles for the safe integration of tram-train systems in the UK. It highlights relevant legislation and existing documentation, as well as issues such as conditions of carriage, safety assurance, security, sustainability, resilience, the design of critical infrastructure and vehicle specifications.

It draws on the experience gained in South Yorkshire, and includes analysis of technical subjects such as the wheel/rail interface, braking, traction power and signalling.

‘The publication of the guidance couldn’t be more timely, as this approach to improving connectivity in urban areas becomes an increasingly popular option for future light rail projects’, said LRSSB Head of Engineering Safety & Innovation Craig O’Brien on February 11.