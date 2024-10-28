Show Fullscreen

UK: Testing on the Sheffield Supertram network has found that the VibeSafe portable track vibration detection system developed by Efficiency Ups Ltd could offer a reliable and cost-effective way of alerting pedestrians to approaching trams.

The Light Rail Safety & Standards Board supported testing of the plug-and-play system, which detects track vibrations to provide a 30 sec warning of an approaching tram. It also has the potential to add a further level of protection for track workers.

The prototype technology was previously tested on the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway, having received feasibility stage funding from the Department for Business & Trade through the Global Centre of Rail Excellence: railway construction innovation competition delivered by InnovateUK.

‘Although serious incidents are fortunately uncommon, reducing the risk of collisions is one of our top priorities’, said Craig O’Brien, Head of Engineering Safety & Innovation at the LRSSB, on October 25. ’The initial trials in Sheffield have demonstrated the potential of the VibeSafe technology, and this collaboration will shape future research and development.

‘While the principle of using track vibrations as a trigger for warnings has been established, the next stage of the project will focus on determining the most effective way to implement the device and alert people of an approaching tram, be it through audio alarms, visual signals, or a combination of both.’