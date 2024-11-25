Show Fullscreen

UK: Nuclear Transport Solutions’ Direct Rail Services business has signed a deal to provide supermarket chain Tesco with rail freight services for a further 3½ years .

DRS operates number of flows for Tesco:

Daventry to Mossend;

Mossend to Teesport;

Daventry to Tilbury (two services);

Tilbury to Coatbridge;

Daventry to Wentloog;

Daventry to Teesport via Doncaster;

Mossend to Inverness;

Daventry to Manchester.

‘We’re very pleased to continue our long-standing work with Tesco, which has developed over the last 12 years, and demonstrates the fantastic service we provide our customers and the value rail freight can bring’, said NTS Rail Director Gottfried Eymer on November 25. ’Rail emits 76% less CO 2 when compared to road and each Tesco train takes around 40 lorries off the road.

‘Every month we transport over 12 000 containers, travelling thousands of miles safely, securely and reliably to ensure vital products are available and shelves are stocked all year round across Great Britain.’