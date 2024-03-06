UK: Govia Thameslink Railway is unable to commit to decarbonisation of its operations unless Network Rail and the Department for Transport agree to fund and implement alternatives to diesel operation on the un-electrified Ashford – Hastings and Hurst Green – Uckfield lines, the operator says in its Decarbonisation Roadmap.

GTR says electrification is the most appropriate solution for many diesel routes in the UK. While 25 kV 50 Hz overhead would usually be used, GTR says expansion of the existing 750 V DC third rail would be most appropriate for its routes.

Network Rail has identified that the line between Ore in Hastings and Ashford may be suitable for battery operation or electrification, but strategic planning and a viable business case is required to identify a ‘whole industry preferred solution’, GTR said in January. This would need to take into account potential service enhancements, including local aspirations for Southeastern’s High Speed 1 services to be extended to Hastings.

Network Rail has recommended the development of a DC third rail electrification scheme for the Hurst Green to Uckfield line as soon as affordable. This would release diesel trains for other parts of the network, and in addition to decarbonisation is seen as having a strong short term strategic and economic case based on reduced operating costs.

Third rail review

GTR is one of two operators participating in a Rail Safety & Standards Board project reviewing the safety, legal and regulatory issues around third rail electrification infill projects. This is looking at whole transport system safety, project and economic risks.

Bi-monthly South of England Diesel Replacement Programme meetings are held by DfT, Network Rail and GTR to review progress and options for third rail electrification of the Uckfield line or battery train trials. This includes reviewing the lessons learned from the use of bi-mode trains by GWR and LNER, and the failed attempt to deploy tri-mode Class 769 units on GWR’s North Downs services.

Batteries ‘viable’

In the absence of electrification, GTR says battery powered trains are also a viable option for its diesel routes. Batteries can be charged while trains are running on electrified lines or through a rapid recharging facility at a terminus, although additional infrastructure and electrical upgrades may be needed.

GTR has considered hydrogen but says it can only be considered a net zero-compliant fuel if it is produced from low or zero-carbon energy sources. It is also relatively inefficient with studies indicating an efficiency rate of around 35% to 40%.

GTR says that until wider industry decisions on electrification are made, it cannot set milestones for decarbonisation beyond its commitment to continue supporting wider industry initiatives.