UK: Third-party ticket retailer Trainline has joined the Rail Ombudsman scheme, which provides a free, independent and impartial service to help passengers escalate unresolved complaints about issues including fares, retailing, journey information and customer service.

Licensed train and station operators are already part of the scheme.

‘By taking this step, Trainline have demonstrated their commitment to their customers, providing access to independent dispute resolution and further simplifying the complaint landscape in rail’, said Rail Ombudsman CEO & Chief Ombudsman Kevin Grix on February 6.

John Davies, VP for Industry Relations at Trainline, said ‘by aligning our escalation channels with those of train operators we’re reducing friction even further’.