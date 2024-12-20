Show Fullscreen

UK: The Rail Safety & Standards Board has updated the standard related to psychometric assessments in train driver selection, to provide greater clarity on the process and validity of psychometric tests and to increase the number of attempts that can be made at passing from two to three.

On December 7 RSSB released its latest tranche of new and updated standards, including an update to RIS-3751-TOM which contains the process used in the psychometric assessments to check that people are occupationally psychologically fit for the role. The standard has been updated after RSSB’s research and feedback from industry found the guidance was inconsistent and out of step with current good practice.

‘Having robust arrangements for the selection of drivers is important’, said RSSB’s Director of Standards Tom Lee. ‘These changes make the process clearer and more efficient, maintaining safety and reducing cost.’