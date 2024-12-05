Show Fullscreen

UK: Train drivers’ union ASLEF has launched a campaign demanding access to safe, clean, accessible and dignified toilets for drivers. It has published a report into the current situation which Executive Committee President Dave Calfe said is an occupational safety, public health and human rights issue that cannot be solved by trading pay or productivity.

ASLEF is calling for:

an industry-wide maximum of 4 h without access to a toilet — the union says 24% of drivers can currently be on duty for 5 to 6 h without access;

safe, clean and hygienic toilets, with warm running water, a sink, soap and sanitary disposal;

drivers to be able to use toilets according to individual need without management interference;

all operators to provide free sanitary products in the workplace.

ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan notes that the Dignity for Drivers report commissioned from Unity Consulting Scotland ‘makes grim reading’.

The report was launched at the House of Commons on World Toilet Day, November 19. Speakers gave examples of drivers being forced to forced to relive themselves in public areas and into bottles, bags or lunch boxes, and women having to change sanitary products in the cab while hoping they are out of sight.

ASLEF says drivers are deliberately dehydrating themselves, which can affect concentration and have long term health impacts. In 2022 a driver of a train with no toilet was killed at West Worthing after alighting from the cab; it is believed he left the vehicle to relieve himself.

Train driver Julie Clegg, a member of the ASLEF Women’s Representative Committee who sat on the steering group for the report, told Rail Business UK that computer assisted planning has enabled operators to produce highly optimised diagrams which make intensive use of resources. However, this does not take into account human factors, and has stripped out the slack which would once have provided an opportunity for drivers to use toilets.

The changing demographics of the industry are also an issue, with the increase in women and the ageing profile of male drivers making meaning the provision of toilets more important. Clegg said all operators want to attract more female drivers, but the lack of toilets was a barrier.

Freight drivers are often away from stations or depots for many hours at a time, and access to toilets at worksites is increasing restricted to employees of particular companies, meaning they cannot be used.

The Office of Rail & Road has also been looking at the issue. Th regulator is to convene an industry roundtable to launch action to improve facilities.

The Rail Delivery Group which represents train operators told Rail Business UK ‘we will work with the health and safety regulators to look at the report’s findings to see where improvements can be made’.