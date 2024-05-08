Show Fullscreen

UK: Communication Access UK has accredited East Midlands Railway as being Communication Accessible. This follows the train operator’s efforts to provide enhanced communication choices for customers, and to provide staff with the skills to utilise assistive technology effectively.

EMR has introduced TALK cards for staff and customers which cover a range of common questions, and has diversified communication channels to include WhatsApp, BSL, phone, webchat, e-mail, face-to-face interactions, and social media platforms.

It offers disability awareness training to all new staff which is refreshed biennially, and Communication Access UK has provided specific training for 54 frontline staff in the Customer Service Centre and at Derby station.

‘Millions of people throughout the UK have speech, language, and communication difficulties, which are often invisible, making everyday life situations that extra bit challenging’, said Steve Jamieson, Chief Executive at the Royal College of Speech & Language Therapists, on April 26.

‘Through training staff and implementing simple operational changes, East Midlands Railway has shown that it’s committed to being communication inclusive and breaking down barriers for customers who need extra communication support.’