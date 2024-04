Show Fullscreen

UK: Southeastern has added features to its app and online journey planner which are designed to make it easier to plan accessible journeys.

A Passenger Assistance booking tool has been integrated with the journey planner and can be used to request help with getting on and off the train and navigating through stations. Bookings can be made on the app and online up to two hours before departure.

There is also the ability to plan step-free journeys.