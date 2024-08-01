Show Fullscreen

Alstom has signed a £10·4m extension until at least December 2025 of its contract to clean and maintain the 12 five-car CAF Class 397 Nova 2 electric multiple-units which Eversholt Rail leases to TransPennine Express. The work will be undertaken at Alstom’s Traincare Centres at Manchester Longsight and Glasgow Polmadie.

In response to the second reading of the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill, Rail Partners CEO Andy Bagnall said ‘train companies agree that change is needed but it is disappointing to see government legislating to ban the use of contracted train companies, without first setting out the detail of how its wider rail reform bill will deliver improvements for passengers and freight customers’. He said ’it is counterintuitive to remove the only part of the system with a track record of driving growth and reducing subsidy for taxpayers’.

Commenting on the government’s plans for trade negotiations, Railway Industry Association CEO Darren Caplan said ‘UK rail exporters will welcome the new government’s commitment to improving trade and its recognition of the value of the country’s goods and services across the world. The global rail market is growing at a significant rate, and it is vital that trade strategy is aligned with industrial strategy to enable UK rail suppliers and exporters to fully leverage the benefits of their investment.’

The ballot for the election of House of Commons select committee chairs will take place on September 11. The Chair of the Transport Committee will be from the Labour party.

Network Rail is seeking information on technology which could marry GPS data from train operators with infrastructure information such as access points and line speeds. The aim is to improve the tools used by controllers to support speed restrictions in situations such as extreme weather events, and to help locate trains in relation to infrastructure to help with situations such as resource deployment to a stranded train.

All 26 c2c stations have been reaccredited under the Secure Station scheme for the next two years.

Shamit Gaiger has been appointed as Chair of the trustees at Campaign for Better Transport, taking over from John Stewart who is retiring after six years in the post. Gaiger has been Managing Director of the West Coast Partnership Development since 2022, has held several leadership roles at the RSSB, the National Skills Academy for Rail and AECOM, and led the Rail Sector Deal on behalf of the government at the Department for Transport.

Lumo is using Metrocentre’s mini express train to highlight rail safety to families visiting the shopping centre in Gateshead during the school holidays. A mini station in the Platinum Mall reminds people to stay behind the yellow line on platforms. ‘By engaging with the community in with this family friendly approach, we hope to educate and encourage safe behaviours’, said Lumo Service Delivery Director Jen Clare.

The Go-Ahead Group is seventh, Network Rail 29th, Southeastern 58th and CrossCountry 79th on the Department for Education’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer List, which is based on the number of new apprentices, diversity among recruits and pass rates. Southeastern is up 10 places and expects to enrol 412 apprentices this year, with its biggest ever recruitment drive is underway with opportunities in a range of roles.

Steve Scott has joined PBH Rail Group as Technical Director within the newly launched Civil Engineering division, and Lin Lee will be taking on the role of Principal Geotechnical Engineer.

ScotRail has added season and Flexipass tickets to its app.