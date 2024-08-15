Show Fullscreen

Aquaspira supplied main contractor Balfour Beatty with 1 650 mm diameter composite steel reinforced pipe for a 26 m rail culvert extension at Hook in Hampshire. Aquaspira says the embodied factory gate and transport carbon was reduced by 48% when compared to a traditional rigid pipe, and the lightweight pipes also increased site safety and reduced installation time as they could be handled and installed with small site machines.

The Twinning for Decarbonising Transport research hub is to use digital twins to study how rail and other transport systems can be decarbonised quickly, safely and cheaply. Eight universities will focus on specific research areas, including the Birmingham Centre for Railway Research & Education, supported with £46m from the UKRI Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council and 67 partners including Edinburgh Trams, Midlands Connect, Network Rail, RailX, the Rail Freight Group, RSSB, Siemens Mobility, Transport for London and the Urban Transport Group.

Women in Rail is working with TransPennine Express, Northern, LNER and Network Rail on the Never Mind the Gap scheme. This provides free training and two-week work placements for women who want to change track to careers in rail after a period away from the workplace. Applications are open until August 16.

The main departure board at London Liverpool Street station has been changed to show all trains in order of departure time, rather than split into Great Eastern and West Anglia services. Operator Greater Anglia said in the past customer feedback had inclined towards the routes being shown separately, but there is now strong preference for a simpler approach based purely on departure times.

London Northwestern Railway has extended for a second time its £1 promotional fare on the Bedford – Bletchley Marston Vale Line. More than 40 000 passengers have travelled on the line since the offer began in February, and it will now run until November 16.

There will be several Rule Book changes in the September 7 standards update, which will then come into effect in December. These cover the GSM-R Handbook, walking on or near the line, route and line proving trains, new signs and audible warnings.

More than 61 000 people prebooked assistance through Transport for Wales’ passenger assistance service in 2023-24, up 20% on the previous year.

The Western Rail Link to Heathrow project for a westwards-facing connection from the Great Western Main Line to the airport has formally been put on hold, as no funding is available from the Department for Transport or Heathrow Airport.

Southeastern staff can now use the SignLive app to speak by video call with an interpreter who can sign to customers in British Sign Language.

Rail Partners has launched the Kit for Kyiv campaign in partnership with the Global Ukraine Rail Task Force to fund body armour and helmets for Ukrainian rail workers travelling to the frontline. Companies including Arriva, DB Cargo, FirstGroup and Transport UK have provided donations to protect over 2 500 rail workers to kickstart the campaign.

Steve McBride has been appointed Chair of rail vehicle engineering, maintenance and care company UKRL, having joined the board as a non-executive director in 2023. His previous roles include Managing Director of Vivarail and Customer Service director at Angel Trains.

Railway Mission has appointed Bernadette Cendrowska-Salt as Chaplain for North Scotland.

Having reduced the booking window to six weeks during the pandemic, from August 23 Northern is again making Advance tickets available 12 weeks ahead of travel.