Île-de-France tram-train line T14 has been launched, taking over the 9·9 km Esbly – Crécy-la-Chapelle suburban rail branch to the east of Paris. The service is operated by the Stretto consortium of Keolis and SNCF Voyageurs using a single Alstom Citadis Dualis vehicle.

The first tracks have been laid at Luddenham for the 23 km Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport Line. Track laying is progressing north towards St Marys with a team of up to 60 workers installing 70 to 100 m of track per day.

The first of 14 latest generation Hitachi Rail metro trainsets has entered service in Genova.

San Francisco Bay area operator BART now offers automated service alerts on the Bluesky social media platform. BART notes that unlike other social media platforms, Bluesky does not require a login to view the timeline. ‘We want this information to be easy to find and on the platforms people use. The Bluesky social media platform is growing in popularity, and our followers have been asking for our automated service alerts to be posted there’, said Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost.

Hong Kong’s MTR Corp has provided six QR Code Ticket Machines at Airport Express city stations supporting electronic payment platforms, contactless credit cards, debit cards and mobile devices. Tsing Yi station now has pick-up facilities for hotel shuttle buses, allowing the hospitality industry to provide an additional transfer point.

Sacramento Regional Transit District launched Tap2Ride contactless open-loop payment on buses and paratransit on April 1, with light rail to follow. The system has been supplied by Kuba, Littlepay and Elavon via the California Integrated Travel Project’s Mobility Marketplace which provides transport agencies with a simplified procurement process and pre-agreed pricing.

Moskva Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has reopened the Apakov tram depot following a comprehensive reconstruction underway since 2020. The depot can now be used to stable up to 48 three-section and 29 single-section cars and repair up to 13 cars simultaneously, and remodelling enables up to 12 cars per hour to be washed. The tracks have composite sleepers made of recycled materials.

City of Atlanta Department of Aviation has renewed the contract for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries company Crystal Mover Services to operate the ATL SkyTrain peoplemover at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The agreement now runs until November 2029.

The entry into service of 23 Pesa Twist trams has increased the proportion of low-floor trams in Tallinn’s fleet from 48% to 87%.

Egis, Gautier+Conquet, Atelier Schall and Grimshaw have been appointed to provide project management services for the Tramway Express de l’Ouest Lyonnais scheme to build a 6∙5 km extension of the Lyon tram network connecting Jean Macé with Alaï.