On April 17, along with the opening of the North Terminal of Ürümqi International Airport, a 3·9 km initial section of the city’s metro Line 2 has opened as a shuttle between North International Airport and Diwopu International Airport, where it provide interchange with metro Line 1.

On April 21, a 3·5 km single-station extension of metro Line 3 opened in Madrid. It links Villaverde Alto in the south of the city with El Casar in Getafe, which is already served by metro Line 12 and Cercanias suburban rail Line C-3. Construction took three years and cost €130m.

Metrô de São Paulo has called tenders for final design and civil works on metro Line 19-Celeste. This will run for 17·6 km northeast from Anhangabaú on Line 3 to Bosque Maia in Guarulhos. Construction is expected to begin next year and is due to last for six years and three months.

The possibility of developing a tramway in Limassol was discussed at a conference which the Cypriot city organised during March to discuss measures to address to traffic congestion. Minister Of Transport, Communications & Works Alexis Vafeades said a tramway would need to be part of a broader transport strategy including parking restrictions and expanded cycle lanes.

Transport for London has launched a new colour scheme for priority seats which has greater contrast. To make the seats more easily identifiable, future priority seats will also include the words ‘This is a priority seat’.

The first M31 tram to be modernised at Škoda’s Ostrava site returned to Göteborg on April 24.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is to hold an industry day on May 13 to set out its plans to procure the its next Regional Rail Operating Contract. This would include operations and dispatch for Boston’s commuter rail services, and infrastructure and fleet maintenance. The current operating agreement with Keolis Commuter Services expires in June 2027.

Sytral Mobilités has appointed the ESALY consortium of Egis and Setec to provide project management services for the modernisation of Lyon metro Line A. The MELYD consortium of Egis, Systra and local architectural firm Ferrand-Sigal has been awarded an equivalent contract for Line D.