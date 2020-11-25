Waterfall Security Solutions
Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company’s growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market.
Waterfalls Have No Fire Holes
Recent developments in rails cybersecurity
Enabling digital efficiencies without sacrificing safety in air gapped systems
When I was chatting recently with the CSO of a large US metro system, he declared to me half-jokingly, “My operational system will be air-gapped for as long as they let me.” “They” in this case meant the organization’s IT departments who had been pressuring operations to implement digital transformation ...
The Why, What, and When of Cybersecurity for Rail Networks
The October 2019 ASPECT conference was by and for signaling engineers and was organized by the Institute of Railway System Engineers (IRSE). Surprisingly though, the topic chosen for the opening session was not Positive Train Control, ERTMS or CBTC improvement. The topic was cybersecurity.