Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company’s growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market.

