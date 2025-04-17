Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Stadler says the future of its Berlin plant has been secured through a collective labour agreement between management, employees and trade union IG Metall.

The agreement announced on April 11 includes a location guarantee until 2032, a job security agreement covering most jobs until March 31 2029, gradual harmonisation of remuneration with the collective agreement from 2028/29, no interference with basic pay, no wage waiver and a temporary increase in weekly working hours to 40 h without wage equalisation.

It avoids a partial closure or nominal wage cuts.

Stadler said that despite a good order situation and high capacity utilisation, the Berlin plant had run into economic difficulties caused by factors including the pandemic, Russia’s war against Ukraine and the significant rise in energy and raw material prices. In February the company said it would have to make operating processes more efficient.

‘I would like to express my sincere thanks to our employees for supporting these difficult decisions. Their understanding and willingness to contribute to securing Stadler in Berlin is by no means a matter of course’, said Jure Mikolčić, CEO of Stadler’s Germany division. ’We have taken joint measures to position our site’s sustainably for increasing international competition. This also means that we can continue to invest in research and development.’

The union said that ’Stadler employees organised themselves well and, together with IG Metall, demonstrated their readiness to fight for their future in three rallies and numerous actions’.

Jan Otto, First Authorised Representative of IG Metall Berlin, said ‘there is now a future for Stadler and its employees. The location guarantee until 2032 is a clear sign of Stadler’s long-term prospects in Berlin.’