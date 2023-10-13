Show Fullscreen

USA: Amtrak says the production of Airo trainsets at Siemens Mobility’s Sacramento plant is boosting businesses across the country, with more than 3 500 parts being manufactured by nearly 100 suppliers in 31 states.

‘As we build to support the soaring demand for train travel, Amtrak Airo is creating jobs even before the trains are on the tracks’, said Amtrak President Roger Harris during a visit to the factory on October 11.

‘The new trains will not only provide world-class accommodation on routes throughout the country but will stimulate local economies as we revolutionise the Amtrak experience.’

Amtrak selected Siemens Mobility to manufacture the trains in 2021, and firm orders have now been placed for a total of 83 sets. The first is scheduled to be ready for service in 2026.