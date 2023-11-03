Show Fullscreen

USA: National passenger operator Amtrak has introduced a simplified fare structure which President Roger Harris said would offer passengers ‘more affordable and flexible’ travel options.

The operator has reduced the number of basic fare types from three to two, with the aim of providing a more consistent booking experience, along with fares that are clearly differentiated and easy-to-understand:

Flex : fully refundable if cancelled, and changeable before departure without any fees;

: fully refundable if cancelled, and changeable before departure without any fees; Value: cheaper tickets that are non-changeable, with a 75% refund if cancelled.

Amtrak said it would also offer occasional Sale fares with greater discounts, which would also be non-changeable and would only offer a 50% refund if cancelled.

All children aged 2-12 will now be entitled to a 50% discount when travelling with an accompanying adult; the operator previously limited the child discount to one child per adult fare. Discounts such as senior and military concessions are now applied to all fares, including sales, while groups of three to eight people travelling together can benefit from discounts ranging from 17% to 60%.

Refunds of credit card purchases will be made to the original form of payment, rather than in the form of an e-voucher.