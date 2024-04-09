Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: Director and Editor-in-Chief John Potter has decided to sell European Rail Timetable Ltd, publisher of the famous red book which contains almost 600 pages of detailed schedule information for 50 000 trains, as well as maps and useful travel information for Europe and beyond.

The timetable has been in continuous publication since 1873, except during World War II.

European Rail Timetable Ltd was purchased from Thomas Cook in October 2013, and with his 70th birthday now approaching Potter has decided to retire.

‘I am proud to have been able to purchase the iconic European Timetable from Thomas Cook when it looked like production would cease some 10 years ago and I am immensely grateful to all of the staff and customers that have helped to keep it alive since then’, he said on April 5. ‘It is now time for me to stand down and offer someone else the opportunity to take our fantastic range of products forward.’

Expressions of interest regarding the acquisition of European Rail Timetable Ltd should be made to Knightsbridge Commercial of Bolton.