Organisation: NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 17 June 2024

1. NTA - Metropolitan Mass System Ltd. (hereinafter: ”NTA”) hereby invites the public to provide relevant information about technological innovative solutions, from suppliers which have proven experience with CBTC based signaling system for Metro network and/or are developing innovative solutions for the next generation of metro rail signaling systems.

2. Responses to this RFI are welcome from Suppliers/Consortia/Start-ups (the ”Participants”) which have proven experience with CBTC system in similar projects, and/or are developing innovative solutions for the next generation of metro rail signaling systems which satisfies the criteria as specified in the Request for Information (hereinafter: the ”RFI”).

3. Anyone considering themselves suitable for providing information as aforesaid is invited to respond to this RFI according to the instructions set forth in the RFI documents, which may be downloaded from NTA’s website at: www.nta.co.il.

4. The respondents may request from NTA clarifications regarding the RFI by May 15, 2024, at 13:00. Clarifications as aforesaid shall be provided in writing, by email to Tender1@nta.co.il by the foregoing date.

5. The response to the Request shall be submitted by June 17, 2024, at 13:00. The response shall be submitted in a WORD file by electronic mail to Tender1@nta.co.il by the foregoing date.

6. It is clarified that this process is neither a tender nor a request for proposals or an offer and it does not constitute a representation, warranty, promise or undertaking on behalf of NTA or on behalf of the state of Israel towards its respondents.

7. It is clarified that in the event of any contradiction between the provisions of this Notice and the Request documents, the provisions of the Request documents shall prevail over anything stated in this Notice.

8. The defined terms in this Notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Request.

Sincerely,

NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd.